Minot Salvation Army in need of volunteers

The coronavirus has affected people in many different ways and it’s burdening a local non-profit.

Now, they’re seeking help more than ever.

A month ago, KX News reported the Minot Salvation Army was closing its thrift store due to a decrease in shoppers.

The abrupt closing has affected the non-profit financially making it difficult to serve the community.

The Captain tells us leaning on annual events like Bell Ringing is critical this year, but they’re going to need more volunteers to make it happen.

“This year is a greater need because of the pandemic and what we’ve experienced with that and it’s people who are experiencing these hardships for the first time.” Captain of Minot Salvation Army John Woodard said.

