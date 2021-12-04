Salvation Army in need of bell ringers, has just 10% of volunteer hours filled

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is in serious need of bellringers.

The nonprofit has more families to serve this Christmas, but just about a tenth of the volunteers they need, according to Major Nelson De La Vergne, the area coordinator for western North Dakota.

He says getting volunteers to ring bells this year has been a challenge.

The money raised goes toward helping about 200 families in western North Dakota provide Christmas for their kids, and funds other programs.

De La Vergne says they have 4,000 volunteer hours to fill, and normally by this time, half of those would be taken, but just 10 percent are.

“We’re not seeing the same families that we’ve seen before. We’re seeing newer families that have come into situations where they’ve been laid off for a little while during the pandemic so that messed with their financial status so they’re needing a little more assistance right now until they get back into a better status,” De La Vergne said.

De La Vergne says Williston and Minot are going through similar difficulties this year.

If you want to volunteer at a red kettle this year, you can call your local Salvation Army, or head to registertoring.com.