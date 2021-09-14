Salvation Army in need of winter clothing donations

It’s not winter yet, but as the seasons begin to change, one organization is collecting winter clothing for kids.

The Salvation Army in Minot is accepting new and gently used children’s cold-weather clothes through the end of the month.

Items can include coats, snow pants, hats, gloves and boots.

Adult winter clothing can also be donated.

Capt. John Woodard says because of the seasonal change and the pandemic, there is an increased need for winter gear.

“That’s what the Salvation Army is about, is meeting human need, meeting human suffering and helping in the community each and every year with all types of events that we have every year,” said Woodard. “We try to help everyone in need and serve suffering humanity in God’s name.”

If you would like to donate clothing, you can drop it off on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Salvation Army at 351 Western Avenue in Minot.

Bismarck’s Salvation Army is also accepting new clothing donations on weekdays at their office at 601 S Washington Street and used clothing donations at Turitto’s Dry Cleaners.