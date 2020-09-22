Salvation Army in Williston kicks off annual coat drive for kids

The Salvation Army in Williston kicked off its annual Coats For Kids drive earlier this week.

The drive is meant to collect lightly used Coats, Gloves, scarves, and other much-needed winter items from the community to then be distributed to kids in need.

KX News spoke with the corps officer of the organization and he says getting donations this year is more critical than ever.

“We’re trying to help and stand in the gap especially during this time, budgets are strained on a normal time and now that we’re in this COVID era that adds another strain, so we try and do what we can in a lot of different ways by just standing in the gap and helping families get by as best they can.” Corp Officer, Capt. Joseph Irvine said.

The deadline to do this is October 17th.