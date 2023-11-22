MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A familiar sign of the holiday season is the sound of ringing bells along with a Salvation Army bell ringer at a red kettle.

According to a news release, the Salvation Army is going to have something new at some of the kettles this year, as they are testing out a feature that lets donors make a gift with a chipped credit card or smartphone.

It’s called “Tap to Give” and it provides sensors at kettles so donations as little as $5 can be made in two seconds, there’s also no data that needs to be entered.

“Many people no longer carry cash with them, and with Tap-To-Give, we’ve made it incredibly easy to quickly make a small donation at the red kettle,” said Captain John Woodard.

Inflation over the last 18 months has kept families struggling, and according to PolicyLink.org, there are more than 9,00 households behind on rent.

Payroll.org states that three out of four Americans say they are living paycheck to paycheck, and many of them have to choose to feed their families or pay rent.

The goal this year in Minot is $75,000, and this is a critical element to their overall holiday fundraising campaign, as 75% of the yearly funding is raised during the last three months of the year.

“The people of Minot have always been generous in supporting our efforts to assist the most vulnerable in the community, helping us to provide food, emergency financial assistance, and help with housing,” Woodard added.

On top of all this, the Salvation Army is still in need of more bell ringers, since those people help raise funds because data shows that unattended kettles don’t raise any money.

You can sign up to be a bell ringer here.