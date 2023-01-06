BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, leaders of the Salvation Army are getting some gloomy reports from their Christmas kettle drive effort.

Major Nelson De La Vergne says there were fewer donations to the kettle drive this Christmas, as well as online.

Some of the reasons for the downturn, the major points to are the December snowstorms which kept many people from venturing out, but also inflation and cost of living increases impacting how much money most people have to spend.

In addition to Bismarck, the major said bell ringers in Minot and Williston also saw fewer donations.

“As I had looked at our reports, we’re at 62% of our goal of $450,000. So, we’ve got a ways to go,” Major De La Vergne said. “And we have until the 20th to get closer to that.”

People are still being asked to give online to the Salvation Army.

After this month, the group prepares for another fundraiser, Giving Hearts Day in February.