BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The sound of the ringing bells and the sight of old Salvation Army red kettles is a trademark of the holiday season, and as we move into December, these donation stations are already set up and ready to go across North America.

But this year, the Salvation Army will have something new at some of their drop-off points.

The foundation is testing a feature that allows kettle donors to make a gift with a chipped credit card or a smartphone in a matter of seconds. The new technology, called ‘Tap to Give’, provides sensors at the kettle, so that donations of as little as $5 can be made with a quick two-second tap. No data entry is required, meaning the donation process is both quick and private.

“The Red Kettle campaign is our biggest campaign throughout the year,” explained Salvation Army Area Coordinator Major Nelson De La Vergne. “It’s well over half the budget for the year. A kettle doesn’t do well without a bell ringer, So we need our bell ringers out there, and we need our volunteers to help us raise those dollars.”

The Salvation Army is also gearing up for another one of their holiday projects. Angel Trees are being set up, and donations are now being accepted. These programs are a way to help underprivileged families give their children presidents this holiday season.

“We’ve got well over 200 families here in Bismarck,” stated De La Vergne, “representing about 600 children. And so we have angel trees at the Walmarts, and a couple of other locations. You pick up an Angel Tree tag, and purchase the items that are there. They come here, and then we basically build a store where the families can come and actually shop for the children.”

Officials say their goal for the Red Kettle campaign this year is to raise $150,000 for those in need. They also state that the organization is in need of teenage items and clothing for their Angel Tree gifting program.

If you would like to volunteer for bell ringing, please visit this page.