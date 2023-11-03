MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is kicking off on November 18, but they need a little help before they can get going, the organization needs volunteers.

They say if they reach 90% staffing, they’ll get 90% of the donations, but if not, they may get none at all.

Captain John Woodard says for them to stay open and help with the community, they need to make sure they’re staffed.

“It is not a destitute situation, but it is beginning to get very important that we staff these locations during the Christmas season. We have already had some good and positive influences from the community on the volunteers. We have approximately 40 hours or so already that have been taken for this season. So that is a good thing and that is up from last year,” said Captain John Woodard.

The goal, this year, is to raise $75,000.

Volunteers can either donate their time for an hour or the full day.