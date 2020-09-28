Salvation Army Thrift Store in Minot closing doors Wednesday

The effects of the pandemic have made it hard for many stores to stay open. Now, a Minot thrift store will be closing its doors for good on Wednesday.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store has experienced first-hand the negative impact of COVID-19, with fewer donations and shoppers than normal.

One captain explained that budgeting reasons also led to the closure as the store’s profits go directly toward the services the organization provides.

He says the community has always been supportive of the shop.

“People have been really great about giving donations in this manner but this is something that has gotten more expensive and so we have to make a decision like this,” Salvation Army Captain John Woodard said.

After closing its doors Wednesday, the Salvation Army will be hosting online rummage sales through its Facebook page.