Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Salvation Army Thrift Store in Minot closing doors Wednesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The effects of the pandemic have made it hard for many stores to stay open. Now, a Minot thrift store will be closing its doors for good on Wednesday.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store has experienced first-hand the negative impact of COVID-19, with fewer donations and shoppers than normal.

One captain explained that budgeting reasons also led to the closure as the store’s profits go directly toward the services the organization provides.

He says the community has always been supportive of the shop.

“People have been really great about giving donations in this manner but this is something that has gotten more expensive and so we have to make a decision like this,” Salvation Army Captain John Woodard said.

After closing its doors Wednesday, the Salvation Army will be hosting online rummage sales through its Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

ATW: Linton-HMB Football Mic'd Up

Garrison Officer

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/28

Monday's Forecast: Seasonable temperatures & breezy

Road to Recovery: From loss and pain to real joy

NDC SEPT 28

Top plays of the week

Minot property taxes: possible increase in 2021

Robert One Minute 9-27

Bismarck hospital capacity

Local reaction to the US Supreme Court nomination

COVID-19 ND Watch 9-27-20

WDA Swimming

Class B Volleyball

WDA Soccer

WDA Football

Robert One Minute 9-26

XWA Passes

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss