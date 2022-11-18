MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In addition to the red kettle season, a Salvation Army branch has now put up a tree to thank those who have served us in our armed forces.

The Salvation Army is paying tribute to both veterans and those who are actively serving our country.

Friday, the Salvation Army unveiled their unknown soldier tree of honor at the Dakota Square Mall.

For every $100 received, the Salvation Army will hang a dog tag on the Christmas Tree.

If you are interested in honoring a loved one who has served, the Salvation Army would be more than happy to put them on the tree as well.

“This community is wonderful, and we just want to thank them for all of the support that they give to the Salvation Army and this is our biggest fundraiser for the year, so that we can help the less fortunate in our community,” said Minot Salvation Army Captain, John Woodard.

The goal this year for the Minot red kettles is $80,000.

This year there will be 10 red kettle locations spread throughout the Minot area.