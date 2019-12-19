Salvation Army: Williston Short on Donations

A shorter holiday shopping period has left one organization short in donations.

The Salvation Army is known for its infamous bell ringers during the holidays collecting thousands of dollars in small red buckets outside our favorite shopping locations, but in Williston, that’s not the case.

Due to Thanksgiving having a later day on the 2019 calendar, the holiday shopping period was shortened by a whole week affecting the amount of shoppers shopping and forcing the Williston Salvation Army to be $25,000 short of their goal.

We spoke with Corps Officer Joseph Irvine and he said the shorter shopping period wasn’t the only issue.

“There’s a couple of different things. Volunteers over the course of the season had 2,400 hours available and to date, only 466 of those hours were reserved. Some of those hours are already passed because that day is gone, but we still have some openings for the rest of the season,” said Irvine.