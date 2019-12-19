Salvation Army: Williston Short on Donations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A shorter holiday shopping period has left one organization short in donations.

The Salvation Army is known for its infamous bell ringers during the holidays collecting thousands of dollars in small red buckets outside our favorite shopping locations, but in Williston, that’s not the case.

Due to Thanksgiving having a later day on the 2019 calendar, the holiday shopping period was shortened by a whole week affecting the amount of shoppers shopping and forcing the Williston Salvation Army to be $25,000 short of their goal.

We spoke with Corps Officer Joseph Irvine and he said the shorter shopping period wasn’t the only issue.

“There’s a couple of different things. Volunteers over the course of the season had 2,400 hours available and to date, only 466 of those hours were reserved. Some of those hours are already passed because that day is gone, but we still have some openings for the rest of the season,” said Irvine.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Peer to Peer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer to Peer"

KT Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "KT Tree"

Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18"

Sump Pumps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sump Pumps"

Impaired Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impaired Driving"

New Boots

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Boots"

Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18"

Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth"

Extra Patrol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Extra Patrol"

Boys HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball"

Carolyn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carolyn"

Snow Removal Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Budget"

Ice Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Issues"

Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader"

Impeachment Rally Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impeachment Rally Minot"

Embroidery Caskets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Embroidery Caskets"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge