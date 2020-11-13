Salvation Army working to provide presents this holiday season through Angel Tree program

Presents under the tree are something families look forward to every year at Christmas.

And the Salvation Army is looking for your help in providing those gifts.

Businesses in both Minot and Bismarck are participating in the Angel Tree Program, which allows people to purchase gifts for families in need.

A captain for the Salvation Army says in these times, the organization wants to do whatever they can to give people a happy holiday.

“Everybody talks about the pandemic and what it’s done to 2020, but we are here for the children and for the families and for the people that are having difficulty this year,” Capt. John Woodard.

To learn how you can participate in the Angel Tree program, click here.

