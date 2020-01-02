Sandbags will be available for residents affected by ice jam in Bismarck and Mandan

An ice jam caused by recent cold weather is affecting water levels in rural areas in North Mandan and Bismarck along the Missouri River.

Here is a map leading to the sandbag site on the Mandan side of the Missouri River.

So far the Burleigh County Emergency Management Team has established two self-filling sandbag sites:

Lariat Loop in the Ponderosa Riverside Subdivision

South of Burnt Creek Island Road in the Hoge Island Subdivision







In Mandan, the Morton County Emergency Management will establish a self-fill sandbag site at the school bus turnaround near 504 Rosie Lane.

They are encouraging those utilizing the sites to bring a shovel and gloves.

The ice jam is located south of Double Ditch and north of Hoge Island. The Morton County Sheriff’s Office is monitoring the affected areas and flying a drone to locate problem areas. With warmer temperatures today, the hope is that the ice jam will break loose.

Ice jam in Ponderosa Riverside Subdivision

Ice jam jst south of Hoge Island

Hoge Island flooding

The water appears to have risen another inch since last night in the area near Square Butte Creek north of Mandan.











Photos were taken at Hogue Island in North Bismarck along the Missouri River.

Yesterday evening, the US Army Corps of Engineers decreased releases to 23,000-cfs from 24,000-cfs. The result of the decrease will not be realized until late tonight. According to the Corps, reducing discharges much more or too quickly will cause ice from the banks to collapse and cause additional ice jamming.

The most current reading at the Bismarck Gage is 10.85-feet. Action Stage is 12.5-feet.

We encourage anyone who notices rapidly rising water to please call (701) 667-3307 or submit the information on our website.