BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), has granted re-accreditation status to Sanford Bismarck Medical Center.

According to a news release, NAPBC is a quality program administered by the American College of Surgeons (ACS).

To achieve voluntary NAPBC accreditation, a breast center demonstrates compliance with the NAPBC standards that address a center’s leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education, and quality improvement for patients.

Breast centers seeking NAPBC accreditation undergo a site visit every three years.

As an NAPBC-accredited center, Sanford Bismarck Medical Center is committed to maintaining levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive, patient-centered, multidisciplinary care resulting in high-quality care for patients with breast disease.

Patients can be confident that their breast care team includes healthcare professionals from a variety of disciplines who are committed to working together to provide the best care available through their entire course of treatment.

Patients receiving care at an NAPBC-accredited center also have access to information on clinical trials and new treatment options, genetic counseling, and patient-centered services including psychosocial support, rehabilitation services, and survivorship care.

“Sanford Health Bismarck is honored to be recognized by the American College of Surgeons for our continued dedication that provides the best possible services and quality care for patients with breast disease,” said Barb Nies, director of oncology services at Sanford Bismarck.

Accreditation by the NAPBC is granted only to those programs that are committed to providing the best possible care to patients with breast cancer.

The NAPBC provides the structure and resources to develop and operate a high-quality breast center and accredited program.

Patients receiving care at this NAPBC-accredited center have access to: