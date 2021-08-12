Sanford Bismarck opens Children’s Campus

Sanford Health is expanding its childhood care by opening a Children’s Campus in north Bismarck.

The grand opening Thursday makes the campus the region’s only place with a pediatric neurologist.

The expansion builds on the existing children’s buildings there, now housing all pediatric services except for hematology, oncology and one doctor’s practice located at the downtown clinic.

Prior to today’s ribbon-cutting, Sanford’s Executive Director of Heart, Women’s and Children’s clinics Bill Kopp spoke about what the new campus means for children’s care.

“What the expansion of the campus does for us is it brings us 22 more exam rooms, which allows us to add pediatricians. Our newest pediatrician standing in front, Dr. Evan Rogler, we’ll welcome him. In a month we’ll have the region’s only pediatric neurologist. In December we get to add the region’s only full-time pediatric cardiologist,” Kopp said.

The Sanford Bismarck region has 21 clinics across Bismarck, Mandan, Minot, Dickinson and Watford City.