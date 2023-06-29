BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Sanford Cancer Center needs donations to help patients and family members beat cancer, both medically and financially.

And this week, Subaru of Mandan surprised the center with a large donation of supplies.

Patients are able to use these blankets and patient care kits while receiving treatment at the center.

According to officials, cancer treatments can last up to eight hours a day, which can be taxing on the body.

Donations in any way can relieve the stress from families who may not have the time and money to get these items for their loved ones.

“A lot of them travel miles away, we are very rural out here so the fact that they can come here and are supported by other businesses in town it’s really great we have this support from them,” said Jill Rogers, the director of Sanford Cancer Center.

The boxes contained 80 blankets and 80 patient care kits.

This is the second year Subaru of Mandan has donated to the Sanford Cancer Center.