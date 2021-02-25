Sanford cardiologists to host virtual heart health event

In celebration of Heart Month, Sanford Health is hosting a virtual Art & Heart event on Saturday.

Each year, more than half a million people die from heart disease. That’s one person, every 36 seconds.

This event aims to help people learn more about their heart health. In addition to having a practicing cardiologist at your disposal, an art instructor will join in to help participants create a modern door sign with step-by-step instructions.

Dr. Stephen Boateng, who will be hosting the event, says the need to educate Americans on heart health is greater than ever.

“It costs the United States about $219 billion each year in terms of healthcare costs. So, it’s very significant, but it’s very preventable. That’s why we take a whole month and an event to educate people about your heart and to learn ways in which they can keep your heart healthy,” said Boateng.

The cost to attend is $20 per person.

To register, or for more information, click HERE.

