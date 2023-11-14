BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Sanford Diabetes Center was awarded the Education Recognition from the American Diabetes Association (ADA).

According to a news release, the award recognizes that the Diabetes Self-Management Services meets the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES).

“It is an honor to work with a team that is dedicated to advancing diabetes care,” said Rodham Khthir, M.D., advanced diabetes management. “This recognition reflects our dedication to our patients, ensuring they receive the necessary knowledge and support to strive for a healthier future.”

The Education Recognition Program (ERP) encourages quality DSMES for those with diabetes.

Any services that are certified by the ADA’s Education Recognition Program offer a staff of skilled health professionals who can provide comprehensive information about diabetes management.

“Daily self-management skills are absolutely essential for people to effectively navigate the 24/7 challenges of living with diabetes, helping to keep them healthy and prevent or delay the serious complications of diabetes,” said the ADA’s Senior Vice President of Professional Services, Linda Cann, MSEd. “We applaud Sanford Bismarck for its commitment to providing high quality, evidence-based education and support for people with diabetes by meeting the National Standards for the DSME/S and earning the ADA’s ERP recognition.”

According to the CDC’s 2017 National Diabetes Statistic Report, there are 30.3 million people in the U.S. who have diabetes and each day, more than 4,000 Americans are diagnosed with diabetes.

It continues to be the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S. The ADA’s Economic Costs of Diabetes in the U.S. in 2017 also confirms it to be the nation’s most expensive chronic healthcare condition at $327 billion.

The recognition will stay until December 2027, Sanford also got the Type Two Diabetes Honor Roll award from the American Heart Association earlier in the year.