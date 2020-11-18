Sanford Emergency & Trauma Center limits visitors due to COVID-19 concerns

Due to rising COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, the Sanford Emergency & Trauma Center in Bismarck is limiting visitors to the unit, effective Thursday, November 19.

Visitors will no longer be allowed in the center, with the following exceptions:  

  • Minor patients (17 years old and younger): One parent or guardian is allowed.
  • Patients with special needs: One essential caregiver is allowed at the discretion of management.  

Meanwhile, existing visitor restrictions at the medical center and clinics are not changing.

