BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Sanford Health recently completed the renovation of the Sanford Family Birth Center, located on the fifth floor of Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck.

According to a news release, this renovation follows a new neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on the sixth floor of Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck that opened in July 2020.

Sanford’s new NICU in Bismarck is the only NICU in the region with private rooms, allowing parents and babies to stay in the same room.

It also offers NicView, a new 24/7 video streaming service that helps families stay connected and watch their baby through a webcam in the baby’s crib.

“Since 2017, Sanford Bismarck has welcomed more than 7,000 babies,” said Maggie Seamands, executive director of inpatient services. “Every element of the newly renovated Family Birth Center has been uniquely designed to help make the experience as comfortable as possible for our patients and their families.”

The NicView service was made possible through the Sanford Health Foundation.

The updated Family Birth Center consists of:

Eight labor and delivery suites

17 post-partum rooms

Two c-section operating rooms

Nursery with procedure room

One triage room

Updated family lounge

Updated lobby

A virtual tour of the newly renovated Sanford Family Birth Center is available on the Sanford website.

The Sanford Bismarck region provides health care to central and western North Dakota, eastern Montana, and northern South Dakota.

It includes 21 clinics in Bismarck, Mandan, Minot, Dickinson, and Watford City, as well as a Level II trauma center in Bismarck.