Sanford Health accepting mask, disinfecting wipe donations

After a recent change in recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sanford Health is now accepting disinfecting wipes, homemade cloth face masks and N95 masks donations.

Donations can be made by contacting Weston Dressler, senior community relations specialist, at (701) 323-5762 or by email at Weston.Dressler@sanfordhealth.org or donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Bismarck First International Bank & Trust, 1601 N. 12th Street in Bismarck from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Dickinson Sanford Health West Dickinson Clinic, 2615 Fairway Street, Dickinson.

Minot Sanford Health Highway 2 Clinic, 801 21 st Ave. SE, Minot.



Acceptable cloth face masks must be made from quilting cotton, T-shirts, denim, duck cloth, canvas or twill.