Sanford Health begins antibody testing

Local News

Sanford Health will be offering COVID-19 antibody tests at its 19 locations in North Dakota.

In a press release, Sanford Health says the test costs $65, and those interested do not need a doctor’s referral to get it.

The test is used to determine whether or not a person has previously had COVID-19, and developed antibodies against the virus.

Bismarck’s Sanford Health president says anybody who has had exposure or is considered to be high risk has good reason to be tested.

“The best test that we have out right now is a high sensitivity IGG test. So if you do not have an IGG response that means you do not have long term immunity or you haven’t been exposed for, or with COVID for a long time,” explained Dr. Michael LeBeau, the president of Bismarck Sanford Health.

After being tested, people can expect results within three to four days.

The press release also says through its labs they will be able to process more than 1,000 tests a day.

