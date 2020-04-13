Sanford Health deploys rapid tests in Bismarck for COVID-19

Sanford Health in Bismarck can now utilize a test for COVID-19 that returns results within 45 minutes. The tests will be used for high priority patient,s including those who are hospitalized.



Sanford Health in Fargo and Sioux Falls began 90-minute rapid tests earlier this month. Bemidji and Bismarck are the most recent Sanford regions to implement the tests.

The addition of rapid tests increases Sanford’s testing abilities by 1,500 tests per week.

“Bringing rapid results to the most vulnerable patients of this illness is a major step in our battle against this pandemic,” said Chris Meeker, M.D., chief medical officer for Sanford Health in Bismarck. “We are thankful to have so many great people working around the clock to deliver advances like this in these most difficult of times.”