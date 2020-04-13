Sanford Health deploys rapid tests in Bismarck for COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sanfordhealth.org_1472838330920.jpg

Sanford Health in Bismarck can now utilize a test for COVID-19 that returns results within 45 minutes. The tests will be used for high priority patient,s including those who are hospitalized.

Sanford Health in Fargo and Sioux Falls began 90-minute rapid tests earlier this month. Bemidji and Bismarck are the most recent Sanford regions to implement the tests.

The addition of rapid tests increases Sanford’s testing abilities by 1,500 tests per week.

“Bringing rapid results to the most vulnerable patients of this illness is a major step in our battle against this pandemic,” said Chris Meeker, M.D., chief medical officer for Sanford Health in Bismarck. “We are thankful to have so many great people working around the clock to deliver advances like this in these most difficult of times.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/13"

A bitterly cold April forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "A bitterly cold April forecast"

Majettes Softball player gives back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Majettes Softball player gives back"

Dacotah Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway"

NAHL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "NAHL Draft"

20-year-old case

Thumbnail for the video titled "20-year-old case"

Easter Scavenger Hunt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easter Scavenger Hunt"

Great Plains FB Concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Great Plains FB Concert"

Robert One Minute 4-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-12"

Easter Bunny Spreads Joy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easter Bunny Spreads Joy"

12 Days of Give Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "12 Days of Give Back"

Moose Lodge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose Lodge"

Minot Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Construction"

Case Numbers 4-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers 4-12"

UMary Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Wrestling"

Heart River Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart River Football"

Photography to Face Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photography to Face Masks"

Drekker Benefir

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drekker Benefir"

Missing Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Graduation"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge