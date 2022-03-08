As we celebrate the excellence and achievement of women globally during International Women’s Day, a local doctor is sharing the importance of breast cancer screenings.

Christina Tello-Skjerseth with Sanford Health said one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

During the rise of the pandemic, there was a decline in screenings.

Dr. Tello-Skjerseth said the sooner the diagnosis is caught, the better the chances treatments will be effective.

She said treatments range from chemotherapy, surgery, radiation therapy or a combination of those things.

“There were so many women that did not come in during their normal screens during that time just because of everything going on and the fear of coming into the hospital setting. They were putting off that important screening,” Dr. Tello-Skjerseth said.