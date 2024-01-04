BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Sanford Health is expanding the Sanford Broadway Same Day Surgery Center in Bismarck.

According to a news release, the construction of the 15,000-square-foot addition is expected to start in the spring of 2024 and finish in the fall of 2025.

The space will have six new endoscopy suites, as well as 18 preparation and recovery rooms, these rooms are designed to enhance experience and provide a comfortable transition before and after procedures.

“We are excited to announce this expansion, which will not only accommodate the increased demand for same-day services but also increase convenience for our patients,” said the Executive Director of Surgical Services, Jacqueline Farland. “By providing easier access to routine screenings, such as colorectal screenings, we can meet the growing demand and proactively contribute to our community’s overall health. This expansion aligns with our commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and ensuring a seamless patient experience.”

The center is located at 715 E. Broadway Avenue and offers ear, nose, and throat; general surgery; orthopedic and sport medicine; plastic surgery; and podiatry.