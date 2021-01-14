Coronavirus
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Sanford Health gives first patients in Phase 1B their COVID-19 vaccine

The next step in the long COVID-19 vaccine journey has begun.

Sanford Health in Bismarck is moving into the second phase of the vaccine priority groups — that’s Phase 1B.

It begins with high risk patients who are 75 years or older.

Two couples got their first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine early Thursday morning.

All four individuals were observed for 15 minutes after receiving their shots to make sure they didn’t have any adverse reactions.

Agatha and Leo Volk said their reason for getting vaccinated is simple: They don’t want to catch the virus.

“Well the doctor told me I should and then when I called I asked if he could come with me,” said Agatha. “I don’t feel anything different,” explained Leo. “I just hope I don’t get no reaction to this one,” said Agatha.

Patricia and James Wheeler says they can’t wait to get their second doses.

“At our age, we decided we better get vaccinated so we can do some traveling and go see our kids. We’ve been isolated for almost a year,” said Patricia.

“We haven’t seen some of them for a long time. So we, we feel it’s necessary to have the vaccination and get prepared for going out and meeting people and traveling,” said James.

Sanford Health will notify patients either with a phone call or through their online chart system when it’s their turn to set up an appointment.

