Sanford Health holding Children’s Fit & Fun Day at Kirkwood Mall

Sanford Health will hold a Children’s Fit & Fun Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck.

The public is invited to bring their family to this free event for a morning of kid-friendly activities and the opportunity to get to know the Sanford Children’s Pediatric Team.

Parents and children will meet Sanford providers and learn about the services Sanford Children’s offers.

Kids will also visit stations where they will play fun games and receive prizes.

For more information, CLICK HERE.