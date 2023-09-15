BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Sanford Health is hosting a free presentation on joint pain at Bismarck State College.

According to a news release, the event is happening on Thursday, September 28, in the Basin Electric Auditorium #304 in the NECE Building on BSC’s campus.

Coridon Huez, MD, will be discussing hip and knee joint pain, as well as surgical and non-surgical treatment options.

You can attend in person or online. If you attend in person, you do have to register before, and you can do that here.

Those who choose to attend in person are invited to a social with light appetizers at 5:30 p.m. with the presentation happening at 6 p.m.

Doc Talk is a free community education series where physicians present and answer questions on different topics.