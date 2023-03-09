BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It may have been a snowy day on Thursday but that didn’t stop people from looking for their next job, especially in the health field as healthcare workers remain in high demand.

Sanford Health hosted a career Expo on Thursday.

People could meet with hiring managers from several different departments in North Dakota’s healthcare system. They also say this career fair was different because of its casual setting.

Organizers say they gave everyone a chance to put their best foot forward to hiring managers.

“It’s always about leveling that playing field. We always want to get the leaders to touch base with these people we could potentially be hiring because I think it really does make a statement that as a business we care about the community, we care about the people and we are people too,” said Casey Koop with Sanford Health.

Officials with Sanford say they have a range of clinical and non-clinical positions open, even entry-level positions.