BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Sanford Health will host a free Doc Talk presentation on heart health and offer $25 screenings for a limited time in February to celebrate American Heart Month.

According to a news release, Charles Lenz, MD, a cardiologist at Sanford Health, will present common heart conditions like cardiac arrest, aortic stenosis, heart attack, and atrial fibrillation on February 21.

People can attend in person or virtually through Webex.

Refreshments and free blood pressure testing will be provided before the presentation from 4:30-5 p.m.

If you choose to attend in person, the event is going to be hosted at Bismarck State College NECE Building at 1200 Schafer St., inside the Basin Electric Auditorium #304.

Since registration is required, you can do so for the free event on Sanford Health’s website.

Sanford Health also will be offering $25 heart screenings in Bismarck to patients who schedule an appointment until April 15.

These screenings are important for postmenopausal women, and people 40-75 with these risk factors:

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Diabetes

Smoking history

Sedentary lifestyle

Family history of early coronary artery disease

The screenings will be offered at the Sanford Clinic at 222 N. Seventh St. To schedule one, you can call (701) 323-5202.