BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Join Jean Lenz, MD, an internal medicine physician at Sanford Health, for a free Doc Talk presentation on diabetes at 6 p.m. on November 3.

According to a press release, topics will include what diabetes is and how to prevent the complications that may come with it.

Those interested in attending can join the event in person or virtually via Webex.

The event will be hosted at Bismarck State College National Energy Center of Excellence Building, located at 1200 Schafer St., inside the Basin Electric Auditorium, #304.

Registration is required, so be sure to register for the free presentation on Sanford Health’s website.

Doc talk is a free community education series where Sanford physicians present and answer questions on a wide variety of topics.

