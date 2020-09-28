Sanford Health in Bismarck offering drive-thru flu vaccinations

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Bismarck’s Sanford Health is offering drive-thru flu vaccination clinics for children and adults in October.

The drive-thru clinics will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 7, Oct. 14 and Oct. 28 in the MDU Resources Community Bowl North parking lot.

A press release from Sanford Health says insurance and/or billing information will be collected from Sanford registration employees once you enter the drive-thru.

It also said all Sanford employees will wear appropriate personal protective equipment while interacting with patients and administering flu vaccines.