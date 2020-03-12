Sanford Health: New visitor policy to protect patients, staff from COVID-19

Sanford Health’s new visitor policy will restrict all visitors to immediate family members only and will only allow one visitor per patient starting March 13 in response to COVID-19, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Family members who visit a Sanford Health facility will be screened as they enter to check for fever, cough and shortness of breath and will be asked about recent travel. Access will be limited to a few specific entry points in each facility.

“The patients who enter our doors become family, and we will continue to look out for each other during this time,” said Allison Suttle, M.D., chief medical officer for Sanford Health. “It is important that we all do our part to prevent this illness from spreading in our communities by practicing good hygiene and staying home if we are sick. Let’s continue to take care of each other.”



The Good Samaritan Society, which is part of Sanford Health, also updated its visitation policies in all its senior living locations and services. During this time, only those who need to enter long-term care facilities such as employees and essential personnel will be allowed to do so. Sanford is working with families who have critical needs on a case-by-case basis.



These updated visitation policies follow recommendations from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs also announced a “no visitor policy” at all of its nursing homes this week.