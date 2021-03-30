Sanford Health now scheduling COVID vaccinations for patients 16 and older

Starting Wednesday, Sanford Health will be scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for patients ages 16 and older.

The North Dakota Department of Health announced the start of Phase 2 vaccinations. To get everyone in quickly, Sanford is repurposing their Ninth Street Special Care treatment center to issue the vaccinations.

While many are worried about side effects and allergic reactions, doctors say those numbers are very low.

“As we have given thousands and upon tens of thousands, upon hundreds of thousands of doses, we’ve not seen the high risk of anaphylaxis or serious reactions that were initially reported. We’re seeing that’s it’s a very safe and effective vaccine to receive,” said Todd Schaffer, Vice President of Sanford Health’s Ninth Street Clinic.

Sanford is encouraging everyone to schedule as soon as possible and says patients are only asked to wait 15 minutes after injection for observation.

Any North Dakota resident age 16 and older with a My Sanford Chart account can request an appointment through the app.

North Dakota residents without an account and/or who aren’t currently patients can complete the vaccine registration form by clicking HERE.