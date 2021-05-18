Sanford Health now vaccinating individuals 12 years and older with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Sanford Health is now vaccinating patients 12 years of age and older with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

All patients 12 years old and older are encouraged to schedule an appointment for the COVID vaccine through My Sanford Chart, visiting sanfordhealth.org or by calling the vaccine scheduling hotline at 877-701-0779. Individuals do not have to be Sanford Health patients to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Sanford.



For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, or to find the nearest Sanford location offering the vaccine in your community, visit sanfordhealth.org and click on “ COVID-19 Vaccine Info ” at the top of the page.



The Sanford Bismarck region provides health care to central and western North Dakota, eastern Montana and northern South Dakota. It includes 21 clinics in Bismarck, Mandan, Minot, Dickinson and Watford City, as well as a Level II trauma center located in Bismarck.