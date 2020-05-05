Sanford Health Plan President: ‘Health Insurance is not something to go without’

The pandemic has made a lot of people more health-focused, but those who have been laid off and lost benefits may not feel like health insurance is in reach. Sanford Health Plan’s president says there are options for people in this position.

People 26 and under can sometimes join their parent’s plan. There’s also government subsidies and even COBRA, which extends your employer’s insurance, but you pay for it.

He says some options may cost more in the long run, but it’s better than having none.

“Health Insurance is not something to go without. No matter what your age or condition it’s important to have it. Catastrophic things could happen, obviously COVIDs a concern,” said John Snyder, Sanford Health Plan president.

Snyder says he believes health care as a whole will be changed moving forward, including health insurance and telehealth visits.