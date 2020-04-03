Coronavirus
Sanford Health Plan to cover full treatment cost for COVID-19

Sanford Health Plan is waiving all out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatments through May 31, 2020.

This means the health plan will cover all costs for testing and treatment for its members, including outpatient care and inpatient hospital stays. This includes all fully insured group and individual plans across the plan’s footprint in North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota.

Out-of-pocket costs include medical co-pays, deductibles and co-insurance charges related to treatment for COVID-19.

“This is about providing peace of mind to our members,” said John Snyder, president of the Sanford Health Plan. “This is an uncertain time for many families and we’re doing our part to stand with them as we all navigate this pandemic.”

On April 2, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota announced it’s waiving out-of-pocket costs for members needing inpatient or outpatient treatment for COVID-19 through May 31, 2020.

