BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Sanford Health organization has been ranked among the top 5 best employers in the nation for veterans.

According to an annual survey by the publication Military Times, Sanford went from #36 in 2021 to #4 in the latest results.

Sanford Health is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and has hospitals and clinics throughout the U.S., including North Dakota.

Military Times evaluated companies according to numerous key metrics including recruitment and employment practices, retention and support programs, employment support for Guard and Reserve employees, general inclusive workplace policies, programs/policies/initiatives for military

spouses and more.

When the numbers were in, Military Times generated a list of the best top 175 employers for veterans.

Sanford points out in a news release noting the ranking that it has increased the number of veterans in its workforce by 6 percent and the number of active National Guard and Army Reserve members by 16 percent.

You can view the full list of employers, along with the methodology used, at the Military Times website.