BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Sanford Bismarck has received the American Heart Association’s Type Two Diabetes Honor Roll award — which shows their commitment to caring for hospitalized individuals in the most up-to-date way possible.

According to those at Sanford, even though type two diabetes can develop later on in life, it is not always preventable.

“It can be complicated,” explained Orthopedics and Neurology Director Samantha Richter. “There are healthcare conditions that can be associated with type 2 diabetes, so it’s very challenging for people to avoid type two diabetes in certain situations.”

To help lower your risk of developing type two diabetes, health experts say that it is important to make sure you exercise and have a well-balanced diet.