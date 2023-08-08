BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Strokes are the fifth cause of death in the United States and a leading cause of disability in the United States — and now, Sanford Health in Bismarck is being recognized nationally for providing high-quality care for patients who have suffered one.

The medical group has been awarded the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines Gold Plus Stroke Quality Achievement Award.

According to those at Sanford, the hospital has saved lives and reduced disability due to specialized treatment programs — which, along with ensuring each patient gets the correct treatment, is vital in aiding those who have suffered a stroke at some point in their life.

“At Sanford Bismarck, we are committed to delivering quality care to our patients,” explained Orthopedics and Neurology Director Samantha Richter. “Being recognized by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association is an honor and a true testament to the care our frontline healthcare workers provide.”

According to the National Stroke Association, some symptoms of a stroke are face drooping, arm weakness, and difficulty speaking.