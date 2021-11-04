Sanford Health set to open Same Day Surgery Center in Bismarck

Sanford Health is set to open a new Same Day Surgery Center in downtown Bismarck next week.

KX News got an inside look at the facility, which has 18 pre-operative and recovery care rooms and six surgery rooms.

Those at Sanford say the same-day surgery options will continue to be offered at the hospital but this expansion adds more space for a growing need.

The location will be able to offer general surgical services, including orthopedic and sports medicine surgery, plastic surgery and podiatry, among other operations.

“In this day and age, we do about 68-70 percent of our surgeries on the same day. What that means is a patient comes to our facility, has their surgery and can go home to the comforts of their own home and get better and to heal,” Sanford Executive Director of Surgical Services Jackie Farland said.

The location will officially be open and operating on Nov. 9 at the corner of Broadway and Main.