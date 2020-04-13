Sanford Health to conduct clinical trial of anti-malaria drug’s effectiveness in treating COVID-19

Sanford Health has announced that it will “lead a comprehensive clinical trial” to determine whether hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria, could play a role in treating or preventing COVID-19.

In a press release, the South Dakota-based health care provider says the study will include 2,000 patients who have been exposed to the coronavirus, including health care workers.

Hydroxychloroquine, which is used to treat conditions like malaria and arthritis, has not been proven to be useful in fighting COVID-19, but researchers have hypothesized that it has the potential to help a patient’s immune system fight off the coronavirus.

“Sanford currently has clinical guidelines in place to prescribe hydroxychloroquine to hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients,” the provider said in a news release.

The clinical trial will include patients in North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota.