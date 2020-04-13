Sanford Health to conduct clinical trial of anti-malaria drug’s effectiveness in treating COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sanford Health has announced that it will “lead a comprehensive clinical trial” to determine whether hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria, could play a role in treating or preventing COVID-19.

In a press release, the South Dakota-based health care provider says the study will include 2,000 patients who have been exposed to the coronavirus, including health care workers.

Hydroxychloroquine, which is used to treat conditions like malaria and arthritis, has not been proven to be useful in fighting COVID-19, but researchers have hypothesized that it has the potential to help a patient’s immune system fight off the coronavirus.

“Sanford currently has clinical guidelines in place to prescribe hydroxychloroquine to hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients,” the provider said in a news release.

The clinical trial will include patients in North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Pet Vet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Vet"

Grocery Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Changes"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/13"

Recycled Art

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recycled Art"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/13"

A bitterly cold April forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "A bitterly cold April forecast"

Majettes Softball player gives back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Majettes Softball player gives back"

Dacotah Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway"

NAHL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "NAHL Draft"

20-year-old case

Thumbnail for the video titled "20-year-old case"

Easter Scavenger Hunt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easter Scavenger Hunt"

Great Plains FB Concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Great Plains FB Concert"

Robert One Minute 4-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-12"

Easter Bunny Spreads Joy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easter Bunny Spreads Joy"

12 Days of Give Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "12 Days of Give Back"

Moose Lodge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose Lodge"

Minot Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Construction"

Case Numbers 4-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers 4-12"

UMary Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Wrestling"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge