Sanford Health’s Great American Bike Race raises $240,000

The 25th Annual Great American Bike Race (GABR) was a little different this year because of the pandemic.

The Sanford Health fundraiser, known as GABR, raises money for kids and young adults with cerebral palsy and other developmental conditions.

People participated virtually for the second year in a row, because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.

Five-hundred thirty-seven participants helped raise more than $240,000.

GABR helps children like five-year-old Nora Frank who is living with Cerebral Palsy.

She travels from Hazen to Bismarck twice a week for therapy.

The funds from GABR help with travel costs and expensive vehicle modifications needed to help Nora.

Her dad says he is thankful for assistance from the organization.

”I never in a lifetime realized how much some of the modifications and add-on patients are. Just on our van, it was $15,000 to modify our van to get it handicap accessible. Helping pay for that, it just really, really helps out,” Nora’s dad Jeff Frank said.

