Sanford Health’s plan to keep nurses

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK — For any health system, losing rookie nurses is expensive, which is why one area hospital is making sure they stay.

“I started my job 15 days later after I passed my boards,” said Taryn Small, RN at Sanford Intensive Care Unit.

At 24 years old, Small is thrilled to land her first job as an RN straight out of college at Sanford Health, a job not without challenges.

“I take care of critical care patients, so on a daily, I have two patients that I solely care for. I do total care for them and make sure they are breathing, eating and can do things on their own,” said Small.

But it’s that pressure and responsibility that many people can’t handle.

“I don’t plan on leaving anytime soon but they really try to keep you here and they give you the benefits that you need and the resources you need,” said Small.

When a nurse leaves Sanford Health, turn-around costs run up to $70,000 and that money is the cost of training.

“Anybody who does not yet have 12 months experience as a nurse when we hire them, we automatically enroll them in the program because we want to ensure their success. So, it’s not whether or not they just came out of college, that’s where most of the people in the program are coming from,” said Patrick Schultz, Sanford health Nursing & Clinical Services VP.

Nurses will have a partnership with mentors, learn organizational and technical skills and personal skills. Schultz said Sanford started the program two months ago, an upgrade of a previous program lasting only six months.

“Nursing is an occupation that is fantastic. From my perspective, it’s the best role that there is out there. But it helps people understand that stress and burden is still high. So, we want to help people be very successful in that first year because that’s such a challenging time,” said Schultz.

As for Small, she wants to be an ICU nurse or even go back to school to be a nurse practitioner. But with the help of Sanford, she said she is on the right path.

Currently, there are 50 nurses in the program.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday, November 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Sanford Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Health"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

Williston Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Update"

Kathryn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kathryn"

Wind Farms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wind Farms"

UMary Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Soccer"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/11"

Your Veterans Day One Minute Forecast 11/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Veterans Day One Minute Forecast 11/11"

Prepare For Low Wind Chills All Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Low Wind Chills All Day"

Raising a Reader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising a Reader"

Love Without Fear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Love Without Fear"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-10"

Veterans' Voices: Shirley Olgeirson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans' Voices: Shirley Olgeirson"

Vet Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vet Blankets"

House Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Fire"

Medical Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Equipment"

WDA Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Swimming"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge