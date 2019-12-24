Live Now
Sanford in Fargo dressing babies in stockings, Santa hats and reindeer antlers

Sanford Hospital in Fargo is spreading a little holiday cheer with their newborns.

Some of the best gifts fit into Santa stockings, and these little bundles of joy are a prime example.

Sanford has dressed babies born during the holidays in stockings every year for the last decade just for fun.

These Christmas babies are also looking festive in their Santa hats and reindeer antlers.

WDAY news spoke to a nurse who says this brings a little joy to their world.

“It’s a new gift it’s something exciting that we can do for the families, nobody plans to be here on Christmas this isn’t how you would normally spend your Christmas, it’s just something fun we can do for them,” said Taylor Rudolph, Sanford nurse.

Every baby put in a stocking will get to take it home with them. Others born through Christmas and New Years will get a blue Sanford Stocking to take home.

