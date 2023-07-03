MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Sanford Health will offer student-athletes options to get their annual sports physicals during a walk-in blitz.

According to a news release, the blitz is being held at Sanford Health Northwest Clinic located at 1500 21st Ave NW for three days.

Those three days include:

Wednesday, July 19 from 5-8 p.m.

Sunday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, August 9 from 5-8 p.m.

The physicals will cost $50 and must be paid when you arrive. You should also bring a signed North Dakota High School Activities Association form.

The NDHSAA requires these sports physicals for any athletes that are participating in school-sanctioned sports.

Athletes need to have this done before the first day of practice for whatever sport they are playing.

Families can request to schedule an appointment with their primary care provider for a sports physical.

You can find more information on Sanford Health’s website.