BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Sanford’s MedAir team is dedicated to using its rescue vehicles to quickly respond to emergencies around the state.

Now, they’re adding a hangar in Bismarck to keep their response time quick.

The hangar is designed not only to house the helicopter, but the crew, pilots and maintenance workers as well.

In order to promote the new location’s grand opening, Sanford hosted an open house at 4 p.m. where guests could tour the hangar as well as enjoy dinner with the staff.

They were also able to view and enter the rescue vehicles for brief tours.

“It’s really a wonderful facility,” said Tim Meyer, the senior director of Emergency Services for Sanford Health. “We’re happy about how it turned out. There’s plenty of space. It shows our commitment to the community, I believe, having a permanent structure that’s purpose-built for the helicopter and the crews.”