BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Sanford Hospital held a flag raising to recognize those who have donated vital organs to patients in need.

“Today we were honoring our donors nationwide in the ceremony in which we raised the flag,” said Diego Beltran, transplant physician at Sanford.

The ceremony also brought awareness of the lasting impact of those who do decide to become an organ donor.

“What we are doing is celebrating the biggest gift of all,” said Dr. Beltran.

Transplant doctors don’t just work in the transplant center. They are with the patients and their families throughout the entire process.

“From those two perspectives we get to work with our dialysis patients we get to understand very closely what they go through,” said Dr. Beltran.

And waiting for an organ to become available can be stressful for the patient as well as their family members. Doctors and nurses have to comfort patients during that tough process.

Chaplain Stephanie Lorenz says her main goal is to help both the families giving donations along with the families who are about to receive the donations.

“I don’t have needles. I don’t come in to do anything. I’m solely there for that family,” said Lorenz.

And it’s important to give both families support. Especially if things don’t go as planned.

“Being with families leading up to donation because it takes a while before the patient will go down to the OR. Also when people donate if it’s a brain death the donation can automatically happen but if it’s a cardiac death the patient can go to the OR but they don’t die in an hour’s time so the patient has to come back to the ICU so that’s kind of a letdown,” said Lorenz.

However, once all the pieces do come together, the emotions of receiving an organ is too powerful to put into words.

“At the same time we have the privilege of seeing their happiness when they know that there is an organ available to them, the whole emotion when you go through a transplant surgery and the process of recovery,” said Dr. Beltran.

And although the process can be difficult for all involved, a bond between the patient and their physician develops.

“Somehow we become a family. We see them so much, we get to see their family, it’s really emotional for us at some point. It’s a very special process,” said Dr. Beltran.

The ceremony includes raising this flag which will stay up for 24 hours.

Click here to learn more about how you can become an organ donor.