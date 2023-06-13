BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s Tobacco Quit Week, and Sanford Medical Center wants to give smokers that extra push to quit tobacco use for good.

“In our program here at Sanford,” said Sanford’s Respiratory Care Manager, Teresa Kershaw, “we try to see all of our in-patients that use any kind of tobacco products while they are here in the hospital. And we can also see patients as an out-patient.”

The first step to take is to sit down with a medical professional to talk about your tobacco use.

“It’s really in-depth on what they have tried before if they have tried to quit,” Kershaw said. “What’s worked, and what hasn’t worked. And we can give them some alternatives and goals to get them to try and quit. We see what really triggers them. Some of it might be more of the emotional side. Sometimes it’s just that hand-to-mouth.”

Medical professionals say that if you must feed your oral fixation, you can substitute a sucker or a toothpick to help with the process of breaking the habit.

Sanford has also partnered with the North Dakota Health Department to create a program called the maternal tobacco program.

“We can give them a $50 voucher at the prenatal side,” Kershaw explained. “So in those first 5 sessions that we give, they can get a $50 voucher, and we can see them six additional times. Every six months postpartum, and we can give them additional $50 incentive cards for each session that they can use anywhere.”

If the mother had twins and enters the program, she will receive $50 for each baby. That’s $100 each month. The program is a way to help mothers choose to live a more healthy life for themselves and for their babies.