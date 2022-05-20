BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A Sanford nurse is headed to Scotland in July to present her findings to the world’s nursing community.

Coreen McClellan, a floor nurse at Sanford Health, has been studying the effects of COVID on rural areas and soon, she’ll be sharing the results with nurses across the globe.

“I was nominated by the University of Mary,” said McClellan. “I’ve been doing a lot of research work with them, and they’re the ones who have really facilitated my research. The COVID project is just one research project that I’ll be bringing to Scotland.”

She’ll be displaying her findings, as well as explaining the steps we can take to aid these nurses, at the Sigma Theta Tau International Conference in July.

At the conference, McClellan will be able to show off her research and see the findings of nurses from around the world — both in physical and virtual presentations. She’ll also have the opportunity to collaborate with hospitals and nurses to exchange information and strategies for dealing with the problems nurses face.

The North Dakota representative says that not only is she happy to attend the meeting, but also to help raise awareness for the hard-working nurses in not only North Dakota, but rural communities across the states.

“Nurses are doing everything they can,” said McClellan. “They’re putting their whole heart and soul into caring for people that are affected by these kinds of diseases. And not just in the pandemic, but in all aspects of life. They’re trying their hardest to give to-quality care to their patients. Nurses are awesome.”

The Sigma Theta Tau International Conference takes place from July 21-25 in Edinburgh.